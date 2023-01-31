Kundannur fireworks accident: Injured worker dies 

January 31, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Thrissur

A worker, who was injured in a blast at a firework manufacturing unit at Kundannur, near Wadakkanchery, succumbed to his burn injuries at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased, Manikandan, alias Mani, 48, son of Shanmukha Gurukkal, Kavassery, Palakkad district, suffered 90% burns. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Massive twin blasts occurred at a fireworks unit located amidst paddy fields on the banks of Wadakkanchery river at 5.15 p.m. on Monday. Other workers had gone to take bath. The blast left a crack at the spot.

The reverberations of the blast were felt up to a distance of 10 km. Many structures in the vicinity, including Mount Carmel Church, St. Joseph U.P. School, Kundannur, and more than 30 houses reportedly suffered damage in the impact of explosions. Window panes of many buildings were shattered.

Meanwhile, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar formed a team led by Deputy Collector Yamuna Devi to conduct an inquiry about the blast. The Deputy Collector visited the spot to check if unauthorised amount of fireworks was stored there. She also inquired about the damages caused to houses and buildings. The bomb squad and the forensic team were also been pressed into action.

The authorities cancelled the licence of Sreenivasan of Wadakkanchery. The police arrested Sreenivasan and Sundarakshan, the land owner, in connection with the accident.

It is reported that pellets of amittu (aerial fireworks), which were spread for drying in a shed, caught fire. It will be examined whether banned chemicals were used for making fireworks.

Kundannur, which has earned the nickname of mini Sivakasi for its fireworks, is a major supplier of fireworks for festivities in temples and churches across the State. The village had witnessed at least four major blasts in the past, claiming a few lives.

In the wake of the blast, inspections will be intensified at fireworks manufacturing units, according to the District Collector.

It is alleged that the fireworks manufacturing units stocked tonnes of explosive raw materials, such as gunpowder, by misusing the licence. The licence is for making less harmless fancy fireworks like ‘meshappoovu’ and ‘thalachakram’(colourful, soundless fireworks). The licence provided by district administration allows the use of up to 15 kg of gun powder.