Kundannur bridge repair: Demand for toll exemption

KOCHI. All people in the Maradu region who would have to commute through NHAI’s Kumbalam toll plaza due to the impending month-long closure of Kundannur bridge for resurfacing work, must be exempted from paying toll, Chairman of Maradu Municipality Antony Asanparambil has demanded, in a letter addressed to the Minister for Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas and the District Collector NSK Umesh.

He reminded that many parts of the city experienced massive traffic snarls when the bridge was closed down for repairs over a month ago, affecting tens of thousands of people, including commuters to West Kochi. The traffic curbs on Chilavannur Bund Road – an alternative corridor passing parallel to Kundannur Bridge, due to bridge construction works, would make matters worse. In this situation, one-way traffic must be permitted when milling is done on Kundannur bridge, to scoop out the bridge surface, he demanded.

Minister Riyas has in the meantime said in a press release that the bridge will be resurfaced using stone mastic asphalt, which is more durable than conventional methods. Administrative sanction was given for Rs 12.85 cr resurfacing work of the Kundannur Junction-CIFT Junction corridor, he added.

