GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kundannur bridge repair: Demand for toll exemption

Published - October 14, 2024 08:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI. All people in the Maradu region who would have to commute through NHAI’s Kumbalam toll plaza due to the impending month-long closure of Kundannur bridge for resurfacing work, must be exempted from paying toll, Chairman of Maradu Municipality Antony Asanparambil has demanded, in a letter addressed to the Minister for Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas and the District Collector NSK Umesh.

He reminded that many parts of the city experienced massive traffic snarls when the bridge was closed down for repairs over a month ago, affecting tens of thousands of people, including commuters to West Kochi. The traffic curbs on Chilavannur Bund Road – an alternative corridor passing parallel to Kundannur Bridge, due to bridge construction works, would make matters worse. In this situation, one-way traffic must be permitted when milling is done on Kundannur bridge, to scoop out the bridge surface, he demanded.

Minister Riyas has in the meantime said in a press release that the bridge will be resurfaced using stone mastic asphalt, which is more durable than conventional methods. Administrative sanction was given for Rs 12.85 cr resurfacing work of the Kundannur Junction-CIFT Junction corridor, he added.

EOM

Published - October 14, 2024 08:29 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.