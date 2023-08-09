HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kummil Ayurvedic Dispensary raises to NABH standards  

August 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Ayurvedic Dispensary in Kummil panchayat, one of the two dispensaries where panchakarma treatment is available in the district, has made it to the list of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH).

The hospital was considered for its efficient performance, service of the staff, and treatment facilities. While more than 200 persons visit the hospitals a day, it also conducts Ayur Pallium, a project that provides support and care to bedridden patients. At present, the hospital has a special OP facility for lifestyle diseases and post-natal care. Apart from conducting yoga classes at the three schools in the panchayat, the hospital also carries out preventive programmes in anganwadis and schools. The dispensary was earlier upgraded as Ayush wellness centre.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.