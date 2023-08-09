Kummil Ayurvedic Dispensary raises to NABH standards  

August 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Ayurvedic Dispensary in Kummil panchayat, one of the two dispensaries where panchakarma treatment is available in the district, has made it to the list of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH).

The hospital was considered for its efficient performance, service of the staff, and treatment facilities. While more than 200 persons visit the hospitals a day, it also conducts Ayur Pallium, a project that provides support and care to bedridden patients. At present, the hospital has a special OP facility for lifestyle diseases and post-natal care. Apart from conducting yoga classes at the three schools in the panchayat, the hospital also carries out preventive programmes in anganwadis and schools. The dispensary was earlier upgraded as Ayush wellness centre.