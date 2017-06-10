Kummanam wants Delhi police to book Yechury

BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said his party wants the Delhi police to book a case against CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for the latter’s tweet that has trigged the current phase of political violence in Kerala unleashed by the CPI(M).

At a press conference here on Saturday, he said the tweet was connected with an incident in which a few persons had led an attack on the AKG Bhavan, New Delhi. Soon after the incident, Mr. Yechury had told the media that activists of the Hindu Sena were behind the attack.

But afterwards, the Kerala leadership of the CPI(M) accused the BJP and RSS as those behind the attack.

“This led to Mr. Yechury altering his earlier version through the tweet by echoing what the Kerala CPI(M) leaders alleged. It was this tweet that instigated CPI(M) cadres to take the law into their hands and triggered the present phase of political violence in the State,” Mr. Kummanam alleged.

He said that already 15 BJP offices and five RSS karyalayams apart from several BMS offices had been attacked. About 348 BJP or RSS activists had been injured in these attacks and they were hospitalised. Mr. Kummanam said that the BJP was willing to cooperate with the CPI(M) for peace talks. But if violence was the medium of the CPI(M), the BJP would not take it lying down, he said.