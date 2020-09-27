Kummanam poser to CM

KOCHI

27 September 2020 19:15 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should explain how the financial support of Red Crescent directly reached the Life Mission Housing project in Thrissur, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.

The aid and relief projects of such agencies reach various countries through Red Cross and that too after following all due procedures. In these circumstances, the State government should explain how the support of Red Crescent reached the mission projects, he said.

Mr. Rajasekharan said he was fully satisfied with the party reorganisation announced on Saturday. The party was reorganised after considering the capabilities of persons such as A.P. Abdullakutty, who was appointed as the national vice president, he said.