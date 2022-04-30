Kummanam calls for setting up a museum for tribal freedom fighters in Wayanad

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has urged the government to set up a befitting museum in Wayanad to showcase the history of tribal freedom fighters from the district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Rajasekharan said many tribal warriors had fought against the British rule. But, historians had failed to give deserving status to them. The new generation could learn about the legendary fights of Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja against the British rule from their history books, but they would not get any information on tribal freedom fighters like Thalakkal Chandu, Raman Nambi, and Edachana Kumkan, or their guerrilla war tactics from the books, he added.

“Many a time, even professors who teach in universities are ignorant about the deeds of the freedom fighters,” said Mr. Rajasekharan, adding that his party would urge the State and Central governments to constitute study councils to reveal historical facts after proper research. He also called for the setting up of a tribal university in the district to study the rituals, religious practices, and heritage of various tribal sects in Wayanad.