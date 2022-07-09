Kumki brought in to scare away rogue elephants

July 09, 2022 20:41 IST

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death on Friday

The Forest department on Saturday brought in a Kumki elephant to Dhoni to drive away rogue wild elephants back into the jungle.

The Kumki elephant named Pramukh was brought in from Wayanad in the wake of the killing of a 60-year-old man by an elephant during a morning walk on Friday. The elephant had strayed on to the road from the forest and charged at an eight-member team while they were walking at 5.30 a.m. Sivaraman, 60, was trampled by the elephant.

The incident had sparked a wave of protests by the local people, who insisted that the Forest department take measures to drive away wild elephants back into the forest.

The Kumki elephant had made a name for itself by successfully scaring away many wild elephants in Wayanad. Although another Kumki named Agasthyan had been brought to Dhoni, it failed to scaring away the rogue elephants as it reportedly struck a friendly chord with them.