Kumily, one of the major stopovers enroute to Sabarimala, continues to lack essential amenities

As another Sabarimala pilgrimage season approaches, the major interstate route which runs through Kumily town in Idukki continues to lack essential amenities. According to local natives, thousands of Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh use the Kumily-Mundakkayam-Erumeli-Pampa route to reach the hill shrine. Authorities have failed to ensure proper toilet facilities and spread bedding for overnight stays (viri) facilities for the pilgrims in Kumily, one of the major stopovers on the way to Sabarimala.

Vimal Philip, a hotelier in Kumily, expressed concern over the hours-long traffic blocks in Kumily town during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

“The lack of proper parking facilities in Kumily town results in traffic blocks stretching up to three kilometres on the Kumily-Chelimada route, which further disrupts vehicle movement from Kumily town to other locations,” said Mr. Philip.

“The absence of proper toilet facilities is another major concern for a large number of pilgrims arriving in Kumily. The authorities should prepare an early plan to ensure smooth traffic through Kumily town,” said Mr. Philip.

According to sources, hundreds of makeshift shops selling chips and halwa spring up along the interstate route near the Kumily town during the pilgrimage season. “These shops use touts to pull vehicles over to persuade people to visit their shops and buy items. This practice is seen between the Government Hospital Junction and the Kumily bus stand. Vehicles stopping to buy from these shops have worsened the traffic congestion in Kumily. The panchayat and police fail to prevent this,” said the source.

A.V. Muralidharan, district secretary of the Bharathiya Janatha Party (BJP), said that the panchayat and police called many meetings regarding the arrangements of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

“In the meetings, we raised many demands, including arrangements for toilet facilities before the pilgrimage season begins, but nothing materialises. Besides, if the authorities permit vehicles to take the Pullumedu route it will help reduce the huge rush on the Pampa route,” said Mr. Muralidharan.

Meanwhile, Kumily panchayat president Rajani Biju said that the panchayat has completed almost all arrangements to manage the pilgrimage season. “To ensure smooth parking, the panchayat will arrange two more parking grounds during the season. The panchayat has given direction to the Circle Inspector to depute police personnel at every 50 metres on the roads in Kumily town. Regarding toilet facilities, the existing toilets have already been cleaned and we will set up container toilets during the season,” said Ms. Biju.

