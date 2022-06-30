Kumbhavurutty waterfalls in Kollam to welcome visitors after a gap of five years

Kerala Forest Development Agency to take over management

After a long gap of five years, the Forest department is set to reopen the Kumbhavurutty waterfalls, a major tourist hotspot on the Achencoil-Shencottah road in Kollam district. It is a part of the Manalar-Kumbhavurutty eco-tourism project.

The Kerala Forest Development Agency will take over the management of the destination that used to record an annual footfall of about 3 lakh. The waterfall was closed after repeated accidents. Now, the centre will be opened after extensive maintenance work to prevent untoward incidents.

“We are planning to open the centre within the first week of July. It’s the most-visited waterfall after Palaruvi in the district and a large percentage of the tourists are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. At present, we have ensured all safety measures and further additions will be made during the second phase,” said an official.

The department closed the waterfalls following a couple of fatalities after the condition of the centre worsened post-2018 floods. “Deep plunge pools were formed in the area, posing a serious threat to the safety of visitors. We have filled them with the help of the Major Irrigation department, while barricades and railings have been installed at some portions,” he said.

As part of welcoming back tourists, the department has also renovated the entrance, walkway, canteen, comfort station and waiting rooms. While the Kumbhavurutty Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) was in charge of the centre earlier, the KFDA will directly oversee its management now.

“There are six VSSs in the area and they will be given equal representation from now on. This ensures more employment and a fair distribution of jobs. At the same time, the KFDA will be directly controlling the activities,” said the official.

In 2021, the department renovated the Alimukku-Achencoil road cutting across three forest divisions, including Punalur, Achencoil and Konni. The 37-km stretch is the shortest route from Tamil Nadu to the Achencoil and Sabarimala temples. Along with the pilgrim inflow, the authorities are expecting more tourists at Kumbhavurutty and Manalar, another waterfall located nearby.

The department is planning to arrange parking space to avoid congestion, and the journey through the forest will be another highlight of the tourist spot. “But we are also planning to introduce some regulations since it’s an eco-tourism centre. Entry will be as per the maximum number of visitors allowed each day,” said the official.