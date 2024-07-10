Kumbhavurutty waterfall to reopen shortly  

The Kumbhavurutty waterfall, a popular destination on the tourist map of Kollam and a potential revenue churner for the Forest department, will reopen shortly. While all nearby waterfalls including Palaruvi are open, visitors are not allowed to Kumbhavurutty, leaving both tourists and residents disappointed. Moreover, several Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) members employed at the ecotourism centre are looking forward to the reopening of the waterfall. Currently, the department is planning to reopen the waterfall by next week after ensuring that all safety measures are in place.

“If there is no heavy rainfall, we can reopen it by next week. We had to close Kumbhavurutty as rain can cause a sudden rise in water level and we don’t have the facilities to immediately shift tourists. At present, the water level is high and the pool area is also very deep now. Since people from all age groups visit the spot, we had to restrict entry,” said an official.

Located on the Achencoil-Schencottah road, the scenic waterfall draws a steady inflow of tourists, mainly from Tamil Nadu. During peak season, around 4,000 persons visit the site, generating an income of nearly ₹2 lakh per day. The waterfall had remained closed for extended periods in the past following accidents and fatalities. Kumbhavurutty was reopened after a long gap of five years in 2022, recording a good footfall during the period. The waterfall has deep plunge pools, a major safety concern, and most were filled before reopening. But within a month a tourist drowned while some others sustained injuries in the flash floods that hit the area. Around 20 tourists who were washed away in the incident were were rescued by residents. “It’s a centre that generates considerable revenue, but the safety of the visitors is our priority. The waterfall will be reopened, but the number of the visitors will be regulated. We have also taken steps to ensure the presence of trained guards along with other safety measures,” said the official.