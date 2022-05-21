Kumbala grama panchayat member disqualified

Special Correspondent May 21, 2022 18:55 IST

Special Correspondent May 21, 2022 18:55 IST

He was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by Kerala High Court in December 2021

He was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by Kerala High Court in December 2021

The State Election Commission has disqualified S. Koggu, a member of the Kumbala grama panchayat in Kasaragod district, who was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Kerala High Court. The disqualification would be applicable from December 20, 2021, the day the High Court gave its verdict, the Commission said. He will remain disqualified from contesting elections for six more years after his release from jail. Koggu is disqualified from contesting elections to the local bodies and also from voting, the Commission has said. In the 2020 local body elections, he had been elected from Ward 14 of the Kumbala grama panchayat. Following the High Court verdict, the panchayat secretary had approached the Commission seeking his disqualification. On March 30 this year, the Commission issued an interim order disqualifying Koggu.



Our code of editorial values