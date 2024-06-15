GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumaraswamy’s Union Cabinet entry leaves JD(S) Kerala unit in a precarious position

The long-time political ally of LDF struggles to justify its presence in the NDA government at the Centre. JD(S) meeting on June 18 to chart a new course out of the predicament

Published - June 15, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s entry into the Narendra Modi Cabinet has arguably transformed the party’s beleaguered State unit, a long-time Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally, into a political albatross around the ruling alliance’s neck. The JD(S) ‘s continuation in the LDF  government, despite its symbiotic association with the BJP in neighbouring Karnataka and at the national level, has debatably become an enormous drag on the ruling front.

It has arguably become a source of embarrassment, guilt and encumbrance for some ruling front allies. Last week, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seemed to reflect the alleged bitterness. It complained that the JD(S) State unit held a Cabinet post despite its tilt to the BJP in Karnataka and at the national level. At the same time, the RJD said it felt it had been passed over for a Cabinet post or Rajya Sabha seat despite its strong secular credentials and unblemished socialist legacy. 

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet rank has also provided potent political ammunition to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition, which is seeking to undermine the LDF’s secular image and stymie its pro-minority pivot ahead of the local body elections in 2025.

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan sought to twist the knife by pointing out the “irony” of the JD(S) being part of the NDA and LDF governments simultaneously.

He alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had silently sanctioned the “political charade.” He dared the CPI(M) to prove its anti-BJP credentials by jettisoning the JD(S) from the alliance and the Cabinet.

Mr. Satheesan attempted to score a political point by alleging that the CPI(M) was loath to burn bridges with the BJP, given the pending Central investigations against party leaders.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) State unit scrambled to shrug off the “stigma” of its national leadership’s association with the BJP. Since September 2023, it has strived to distance itself from JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister Deva Gowda after he led the JD(S) into the NDA fold. 

The JD(S) Kerala unit reportedly contemplated forming a new party or aligning with the RJD or the Samajwadi Party, both socialist entities.

Desperate to save face and retain political credibility, its State leadership meeting on June 18 will likely attempt to chart a course to extricate the party from its current predicament.

