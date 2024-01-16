GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumaranasan remembered on his death centenary

January 16, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The literary works of Kumaranasan assume more significance today in the light of efforts to revive decadent practices once uprooted from Kerala society, according to lyricist and critic Jineshkumar Eramom. Dr. Jineshkumar who is also Assistant Director, Kerala State Institute of Languages, said Kumaranasan had steadfastly opposed atrocities against women and the oppressed sections. The poet envisioned an egalitarian world and society like a garden in full bloom, he said while addressing a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to mark Kumaranasan’s death centenary.

Institute Director M. Sathyan presided over the function.

