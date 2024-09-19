ADVERTISEMENT

Kumaranalloor uthrittathi ooruchuttu boat race held

Published - September 19, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Snakeboats sailing through the Meenachil river as part of the Uthrittathi Ooruchuttu Boat Race in Kumaranalloorr on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The Kumaranalloor Uthrittathi Ooruchuttu Boat Race, an ancient tradition that marked the symbolic visit of the main deity of Kumaranalloor Devi Temple to neighbouring villages, was staged here on Thursday.

The ritual began in the morning with a procession as the Palliyodam (snakeboat) carrying the deity’s throne set sail from the temple ghats. The journey covered approximately 32 km, passing through several key points such as Neelimangalam, Chavittuvari, Suryakaladi Mana, Vattamoodu, Nagampadam, Chungam, Govindapuram, Thiruvatta, Kallumada, and Kudamalur, before returning to the temple by 6 p.m. Accompanying the main boat were several others, steered by different Nair Service Society Karayogam units from Kumaranalloor, Nadubhagam, Kizhakkumbhagam, and Gandhinagar.

Along the way, the procession was accorded reception at various points by devotees, who offered rice and other agricultural products to the deity.

The spiritual procession is organised by the Kumaranalloor Ooranma Devaswom, in collaboration with various NSS Karayogam units. Kottayam MP Francis George, Kottayam municipal chairperson Bincy Sebastian, and others were present.

The snakeboat Sree Vinayakan Chundan of the Sree Vinayakan Boat Club in Karuvatta proudly carried the deity’s throne, while a fleet of boats, including Nedumparamban Chundan, Pazhassiraja Odi, Karnan, Kumaranallur Amma, two Churulan boats, and the Panayakkazhipp Veppu, followed in procession.

