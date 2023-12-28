ADVERTISEMENT

Kumaran Asan highlighted social issues through his works: M. B. Rajesh

December 28, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M. B. Rajesh addressing a public meeting at the Sivagiri Madhom, Varkala, on Thursday.

The poet Kumaran Asan used his works to highlight pressing social issues and attack regressive customs prevalent in the society, Minister for Local Self-Governments M. B. Rajesh said on Thursday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting held at the Sivagiri Madhom in connection with the 91st Sivagiri pilgrimage.

His meeting with Sree Narayana Guru, who laid the foundation stone for modern Kerala, transformed Kumaran Asan’s life and outlook. Asan has since recorded the influence Narayana Guru had on his life, Mr. Rajesh said.

Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Sachidananda presided. Former Minister C. Divakaran was among those present. Gandhi Bhavan director Punalur Somarajan was felicitated on the occasion.

Swami Sachidananda released Keralathile Ezhavarude Charithram, a book by Jayan Thiruvananthapuram, by presenting a copy to the LSG Minister.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani inaugurated a pavilion of the Animal Husbandry department at the pilgrimage venue. V. Joy, MLA, inaugurated an exhibition arranged by the Kerala State Electricity Board.

