GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumarakom to undergo major makeover

Makeover as part of Union Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. The DPR for the first phase of the project, which aims to transform the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary into an eco-tourism hub, will be finalised this month, say officials

Published - September 28, 2024 11:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

U. Hiran
Hoseboats sailing through the placid waters of Vembanad in Kumarakom, which is slated to receive a major infrastructural boost under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

Hoseboats sailing through the placid waters of Vembanad in Kumarakom, which is slated to receive a major infrastructural boost under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The backwater landscape of Kottayam, which has long drawn visitors with its picture-perfect canals, tree-lined pathways, and placid waters, will soon undergo a major makeover with the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism finally set to take off.

Officials from the State Tourism department confirm that the detailed project report (DPR) for the first phase, which aims to transform the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary into an eco-tourism hub, will be finalised this month. The ₹13.53-crore plan includes key developments such as kiosks, landscaping, accessible footpaths for differently abled individuals, as well as the reconstruction of pedestrian bridges and a boat jetty-deck.

Additional features in the plan include a 400-metre-long boardwalk and a digital terminal deck with detailed bird information. The canals running through the area will be restored, and new watchtowers will be established.

According to K.K. Padma Kumar, Deputy Director of Tourism, Kottayam, the initial DPR, currently being modified after field visits by experts, is expected to be completed by the end of this month. “The interest of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), which owns the property, has been sought in developing and operating the project. In the event that KTDC does not take it up, an outside agency may be engaged on a revenue-sharing basis,” he says.

The overall DPR, designed by a Gujarat-based agency, envisions an expansion of tourism infrastructure worth ₹70 crore across the backwater landscape in four phases. Besides the bird sanctuary, the project will also cover the Malikayal lakeside park at Aymanom and a houseboat parking facility at Kaippuzhamuttu in the first phase. Future phases will focus on the development of the houseboat terminal at Nalupank and the restoration of the lake and canals.

Women-friendly destination

Kumarakom, a globally acclaimed village destination that rose to prominence with the Responsible Tourism initiative in 2007, is also recognised as one of Kerala’s leading women-friendly destinations. Since April this year, over 6,000 women have visited the village under the women-only packages offered by the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission.

K. Roopesh Kumar, CEO of the Kerala RT Mission Society, says that over 1.96 lakh travellers have visited Kumarakom to experience its vibrant village life. “Tourism has now become the primary source of income for over 80% of households in the region, up from just 20% in 2007,” he explains.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:55 pm IST

