Kumarakom to host second G20 Sherpas’ meet from today

March 29, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The backwater destination of Kumarakom, the country’s first model responsible tourism village, is all set to host the second G20 Sherpas’ meeting under India’s G20 presidency from Thursday.

The four-day gathering, to be chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, will witness participation by over 120 delegates from the world’s 20 largest economies, nine invitee countries, and international and regional organisations. The event, according to an official statement, will work on a range of issues of global concern.

Two side-events

The event will begin with two side-events on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Green Development. The DPI side-event, to be organised in partnership with NASSCOM, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL), comprises panel discussions on global challenges and opportunities for building a growth-oriented and inclusive DPI.

Among those addressing this session include Nandan Nilekani (Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited), Thierry Breton (Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union), Priya Vora (Managing Director of Digital Impact Alliance and non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institute) and Pramod Varma (CTO of EkStep Foundation and ex-Chief Architect of Aadhaar).

Green development

The side-event on Green Development, to be organised in partnership with the U.N. Resident Coordinator’s Office in India (UNRC) and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will provide in-depth perspectives on global efforts needed to drive a new vision of green development. The sessions will be addressed by Jeffrey Sachs (Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Columbia University), Avinash Persaud (Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados on Investment and Financial Services and Member, Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance) , among others.

Mr. Kant will also lead discussions with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia, and Brazil. He will meet G20 Sherpas and heads of delegations of G20 members, invitees and international organisations including from the Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) to deliberate on issues pertinent to the Global South as well as from the Advanced Economies (AEs) on shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward.

The delegates will also be treated to colourful snapshots of Kerala’s cultural heritage and diverse cuisine including a mini Thrissur Pooram, a traditional Onam feast, and a tea-on-boat experience, which are curated in cooperation with the State government.