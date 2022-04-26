Kumarakom to get two houseboat terminals

The waterways criss-crossing the backwater destinations of Kottayam may soon be getting a lot more crowded.

Home to over 120 houseboats, the region is all set to get two dedicated facilities for mooring such tourist vessels with the authorities all set to open two houseboat terminals—one at Naalupank and another at Cheeppungal. Presently, the tourist vessels operating in Kumarakom are berthed at different locations including Kaippuzhamutt, Kavanattinkara, and Kumarakom boat jetty.

According to officials with the Department of Tourism, works on the new terminal at Cheeppungal, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹1.44 crore , has been in the final stages.

“A 100-meter-long terminal and mooring bollards etc. have already been constructed while works on the visitor amenities including a walk way and the access road are in the final stages,” said Sreekumar G., Deputy Director, Tourism Department.

Of the total houseboats operating across the region, about 30 are currently operating from the Cheeppungal canal. The project is expected to be draw more houseboats once the proposed tourism project at Valiyamadakkulam, to be established by the District Tourism Promotion Council, becomes operational .

Meanwhile, the Kumarakom panchayat is set to complete the remaining works on the house boat terminal at Naalupank within a month. The boat terminal, which has a capacity to accommodate 40 houseboats at a given point of time, was established by the Tourism Department a couple of years ago and handed over to the local body recently.

“A drive to clear the water hyacinth, which is preventing the entry of house boats to the terminal here, will begin next day. Plans are also afoot to set up more amenities for the visitors, the works on which will soon begin,” said Dhanya Sabu, president, Kumarakom panchayat.

Tourism officials are of the view that the opening of the Naalupank terminals will open a new circuit for the houseboats from Alappuzha, which currently bypass the destination, while also triggering tourism-related development on the south side of Kumarakom.