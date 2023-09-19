Kumarakom to get master plan for tourism development

September 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The picturesque canals, tree lined pathways and the sprawling placid waters that surround Kumarakom are set to receive a further infrastructural boost with the Centre including the backwater village under the revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

As part of it, Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan has convened a meeting of three-tier local body representatives as well as the officials concerned at Kumarakom on Wednesday. The meeting precedes a primary meeting convened here on Monday , which witnessed participation from district panchayat president K. V. Bindu, District Collector V. Vigneswari, deputy director of Tourism K.K. Padmakumar, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Robin C. Koshi, among others.

A master plan for developing tourism infrastructure across the destination will be finalised in the follow-up meeting to be held in the District Collectorate on September 25. Official sources said the proposed master plan would focus primarily on trapping the backwater tourism possibilities in the region. Kumarakom and Beypore in Kozhikode are the two destinations from the State to be listed in the second phase of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project. They were selected on a report by the State tourism department on the development potentials of major tourism centres in the State

