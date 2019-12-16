Kumarakom resorts on a mission to be carbon-neutral

Tourists visiting Kumarakom in rural Kottayam have now one more reason to love the international destination. A stay in the village now means leaving lesser carbon footprints than anywhere else in Kerala.

Having played a key role in developing Kumarakom as the first plastic-free destination in Kerala, resorts in the village will take it a step further by going carbon-neutral by reducing energy consumption. As part of it, the resorts under the Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts (CVHR) have initiated measures to ensure effective energy utilisation, besides generating power through renewable energy sources.

The project, initiated as part of the sustainable tourism ethos, is being implemented in association with the Responsible Tourism Mission, Kerala Travel Mart and the Kumarakom, Aymanam and Arpookkara grama panchayats. “The resorts are investing in renewable energy in a big way. The programme, which also aims at making a better guest experience, has three key components: energy saving initiatives, promotion of alternative energy sources and afforestation to minimise heat and energy dispersion,” says Arun Kumar, secretary, CVHR- Kumarakom.

The resorts have begun installing saver electromagnetic key tag systems and replacing the lighting with LED lamps and an energy-efficient air-conditioning system. Energy auditing will be conducted on a periodical basis, and resort employees trained in energy conservation measures. The programme also envisages installation of solar street lights, solar water heaters and planting of at least one lakh trees.

New facilities

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate new facilities, including a mobile toilet complex for tourists visiting the red-water lily flower bloom in Vembanad Lake on December 17. The packages are being implemented by the RT Mission in association with the Aymanam panchayat.