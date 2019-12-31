Kumarakom cuts back on plastic in New Year

Packing a reusable water bottle and carry bag is a step towards ensuring sustainable travel. But a visit to Kumarakom now offers many more ways to enjoy a plastic-free vacation. In line with the decision to go plastic-free from the New Year, all 50 accommodation units here have cut back on as many as 19 single-use plastic materials from their day-to-day operations. Alongside the resorts and home stays, 20 houseboats and Shikara boats here have joined the initiative and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect with the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission.

The items that are going out include plastic carry bags to straws, cups, containers, and cling film, among other things. The Plastic Free Kumarakom Tourism project, piloted by the RT Mission, is being implemented in association with the Kerala Travel Mart Society, Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts (CVHR), and the Motor Boat and Shikara Union.

As part of it, around 300 employees of the resorts and boats have been imparted training in waste management. Further, waste collection units are being established at the houseboat terminals at Kavanattinkara, Cheepungal, and Kaippuzhamuttu, besides the boarding points for the smaller boats.

RT classification

Commenting on the initiative, P. Balakrian, Director, Kerala Tourism, said steps were in place to introduce RT classification for the tourism-related ventures based on their efforts to reduce plastic waste. The initiative takes a cue from the two-day workshop organised in Thiruvananthapuram last year. Arun Kumar K., secretary, CVHR, said the resorts made big leaps in finding alternate products. “Our search for biodegradable alternatives have brought us to some organic products such as garbage and carry bags made of plant starch. All members are satisfied with the quality of these products and there are a few companies in Bengaluru and Kochi that are in the supply line,” he said.

K. Roopesh Kumar, coordinator, RT Mission, said the resorts and boats had also signed an MoU to purchase eco-friendly materials to be produced by the RT units.