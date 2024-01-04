ADVERTISEMENT

Kumarakom becomes women-friendly destination

January 04, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its endeavour to turn Kerala into a women -friendly tourist destination, the State Responsible Tourism Mission has introduced the ‘Women-friendly Tourism’ project in Kumarakom.

Launching the project here on Thursday, Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan announced the plans to establish a water theme park in Kumarakom and said discussions were on with the Director of Tourism to ascertain the prospects of establishing the project through a public-private partnership model.

According to the Minister, the primary objective of the ‘Women-friendly Tourism’ project is to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for women tourists in the tourism industry. Lauding the Responsible Tourism Mission initiative, which was initiated in Kumarakom back in 2007, he also highlighted its positive impact on women empowerment. “The RT mission has successfully contributed to the economic, social, and cultural development of the society. Over the years, it has expanded the activities to Aymanam, Arpookkara, and Neendoor panchayats, ultimately establishing Kumarakom as an international tourism destination,” he said.

The ‘women-friendly’ tourism initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the UN Women, a United Nations body working for gender equality and empowerment of women. In addition to ensuring safe and hygienic places and tourism destinations for women tourists, the RT Mission will also offer all-women tour packages through the initiative. These packages will be managed and operated by women in all sectors, including food, accommodation, transportation, and community guides.

Dhanya Sabu, president, Kumarakom grama panchayat, presided over the function. District panchayat president K. V. Bindu was the chief guest. District Collector V. Vighneswari inaugurated the ‘Gender Safety Audit Guideline’. RT Mission state coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar delivered the keynote address. UN State Consultant of Women in India Dr. Peeja Rajan presented the topic.

