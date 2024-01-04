GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kumarakom becomes women-friendly destination

January 04, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its endeavour to turn Kerala into a women -friendly tourist destination, the State Responsible Tourism Mission has introduced the ‘Women-friendly Tourism’ project in Kumarakom.

Launching the project here on Thursday, Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan announced the plans to establish a water theme park in Kumarakom and said discussions were on with the Director of Tourism to ascertain the prospects of establishing the project through a public-private partnership model.

According to the Minister, the primary objective of the ‘Women-friendly Tourism’ project is to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for women tourists in the tourism industry. Lauding the Responsible Tourism Mission initiative, which was initiated in Kumarakom back in 2007, he also highlighted its positive impact on women empowerment. “The RT mission has successfully contributed to the economic, social, and cultural development of the society. Over the years, it has expanded the activities to Aymanam, Arpookkara, and Neendoor panchayats, ultimately establishing Kumarakom as an international tourism destination,” he said.

The ‘women-friendly’ tourism initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the UN Women, a United Nations body working for gender equality and empowerment of women. In addition to ensuring safe and hygienic places and tourism destinations for women tourists, the RT Mission will also offer all-women tour packages through the initiative. These packages will be managed and operated by women in all sectors, including food, accommodation, transportation, and community guides.

Dhanya Sabu, president, Kumarakom grama panchayat, presided over the function. District panchayat president K. V. Bindu was the chief guest. District Collector V. Vighneswari inaugurated the ‘Gender Safety Audit Guideline’. RT Mission state coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar delivered the keynote address. UN State Consultant of Women in India Dr. Peeja Rajan presented the topic.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.