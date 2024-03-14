Kulukkallur, Melattur to become crossing stations

March 14, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

The Railways have sanctioned two new crossing stations in the 66-km long Nilambur-Shoranur sector. Melattur and Kulukkallur stations will soon be upgraded to crossing stations. The Railways will spend ₹16.1 crore for the upgradation of Kulukkallur and ₹14.58 crore for Melattur.

The demand for the two crossing stations on the scenic Nilambur-Shoranur route was long pending. P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, had appealed to the Railway authorities for the crossing stations many times.

Mr. Wahab said the new crossing stations would obviate delays on the route and could bring new trains as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT