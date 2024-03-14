Kulukkallur, Melattur to become crossing stations

March 14, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

The Railways have sanctioned two new crossing stations in the 66-km long Nilambur-Shoranur sector. Melattur and Kulukkallur stations will soon be upgraded to crossing stations. The Railways will spend ₹16.1 crore for the upgradation of Kulukkallur and ₹14.58 crore for Melattur.

The demand for the two crossing stations on the scenic Nilambur-Shoranur route was long pending. P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, had appealed to the Railway authorities for the crossing stations many times.

Mr. Wahab said the new crossing stations would obviate delays on the route and could bring new trains as well.