Kuloor Fest in Kozhikode from April 6 to 9

April 02, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The theatre festival in honour of dramatist Jayaprakash Kuloor is part of KAFE, a cultural festival held across the city

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Kuloor Fest’ that begins on April 6 is to be a treat for the theatre-loving population of Kozhikode. Thirty seven plays by noted dramatist Jayaprakash Kuloor will be staged.

It has been six decades since Mr. Kuloor started writing plays. His plays are known for their simplicity, stellar performances, and social criticism.

The plays to be staged include ‘Palpayasam’, ‘Mindapoocha’, ‘Chorana Koora’, ‘Velichenna’, ‘Pinnakk’, ‘Palam’, ‘Quack Quack’, ‘Dineshante Katha’, ‘It’s Okay’, ‘Kondattam’, ‘Sir Issac Newtonum Njanum’, ‘Naranayingane’, ‘Mezhukuthiri’, ‘Tarzan’, ‘Dramatic’, ‘Kinar’, ‘Vayar’, and ‘Vellarikka Pattanam’. The venues are Training College, Town Hall, Mananchira Square, and Freedom Square. The plays are being presented at the Kuloor Fest by his students, friends, and well-wishers. Mr. Kuloor will be honoured by actor Padmapriya during the valedictory event on April 9.

A special presentation of Shakespearean plays will be held at Cosmopolitan Club on April 9 from 8 p.m. onwards by ‘What’s in a Name theatre group’.

The fest is being organised to honour Mr. Kuloor as part of ‘Kerala Art Feast’ (KAFE 2023) by Insight Publica in association with Department of Tourism, DTPC, Kozhikode, Russian House Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode Corporation. Besides the theatre festival, the KAFE consists of a variety of other programmes. The event will be inaugurated by writer M.T .Vasudevan Nair on April 6.

A Russian Fest featuring Russian art performances, release of 100 Russian books in translation, a Russian film festival, and inauguration of Russian Language Study Centre will be held at the beach Freedom Square as part of KAFE on April 6,7, and 8.

Talks on various topics will be held at venue 7, the Training College on all the four days. Talks on Vagbhatananda will be held at the Freedom Square venue everyday at 6.40 p.m. The Music KAFE at the Freedom Square will feature cultural performances from different parts of the country.

