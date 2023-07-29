ADVERTISEMENT

Kulathupuzha-Guruvayur superfast service flagged off

July 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

P.S. Supal, MLA, on Saturday flagged off the superfast service from the Kulathupuzha KSRTC depot to Guruvayur via Anchal, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallapally, Kottayam, Kanjiramattam, Vythila and Kodungallur. The bus departs from Kulathupuzha at 4:45 p.m. and reaches Guruvayur at 12:35 a.m. The return trip starts from Guruvayur at 2 p.m., reaching Kulathupuzha at 10:10 p.m.

Kulathupuzha panchayt president Laila Beevi presided over the function, while people’s representatives, political leaders and KSRTC officials were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US