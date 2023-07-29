Kulathupuzha-Guruvayur superfast service flagged off

July 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

P.S. Supal, MLA, on Saturday flagged off the superfast service from the Kulathupuzha KSRTC depot to Guruvayur via Anchal, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallapally, Kottayam, Kanjiramattam, Vythila and Kodungallur. The bus departs from Kulathupuzha at 4:45 p.m. and reaches Guruvayur at 12:35 a.m. The return trip starts from Guruvayur at 2 p.m., reaching Kulathupuzha at 10:10 p.m.

Kulathupuzha panchayt president Laila Beevi presided over the function, while people’s representatives, political leaders and KSRTC officials were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.