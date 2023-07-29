Kulathupuzha-Guruvayur superfast service flagged off

July 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

P.S. Supal, MLA, on Saturday flagged off the superfast service from the Kulathupuzha KSRTC depot to Guruvayur via Anchal, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallapally, Kottayam, Kanjiramattam, Vythila and Kodungallur. The bus departs from Kulathupuzha at 4:45 p.m. and reaches Guruvayur at 12:35 a.m. The return trip starts from Guruvayur at 2 p.m., reaching Kulathupuzha at 10:10 p.m.

Kulathupuzha panchayt president Laila Beevi presided over the function, while people’s representatives, political leaders and KSRTC officials were also present.