Kulathupuzha Forest Museum inauguration on Aug. 18

August 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the department’s Forest Museum at Kulathupuzha on August 18. P.S. Supal, MLA, will preside over the function and N.K. Premachandran, MP, will be the chief guest. Former Minister K. Raju will be the guest of honour on the occasion while Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh will deliver the keynote address. The museum, coming under the Kulathupuzha range, is equipped with modern facilities to give the visitors a real experience of the forest. It also features models of different forests, animal sculptures and samples of tribal heritage.

