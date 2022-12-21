Kulasekharapuram to promote GI-tagged Onattukara sesame

December 21, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kulasekharapuram grama panchayat is all set to expand the cultivation of Onattukara sesame, a traditional crop of the region that was recently accorded the geographical indication (GI) tag. Known for its health benefits, the antioxidant-rich sesame already enjoys high demand in the market and the panchayat plans to maximise the production in a phased manner.

Included in the 2022-23 annual plan, the project will be implemented in collaboration with Onattukara Development Agency, Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station, Kayamkulam, and Kerafed. The soil and climate of Onattukara are said to be the key factors making the crop unique and the project aims to produce 2,500 kgs of seed in the first phase. “Apart from production, we will also be focusing on the marketing of sesame. We had discussions with the Minister and it was decided to market it through both Department outlets and private networks,” said panchayt vice-president A.Nazar. The sesame will be cultivated in 10 acres of land adjacent to Kerafed in Kulasekharapuram and Regional Agricultural Research Station will provide the seeds of Kayamkulam1, a variety they developed. While Agriculture Department will offer the technical support, Kudumbashree, Karshika Karma Sena and MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) workers will be in charge of managing the farm. Only organic manure will be used for farming and traditional methods will be adopted. “If we prepare the fields during some particular seasons, we can convert the weeds into manure. Since we don’t use chemical fertilisers, the quality and health benefits of the sesame will be much superior compared to others available in market,” he said. Though sesame is cultivated in many parts of India, the produce from Onattukara is preferred by traders due to its quality. The seed produced during the first phase will be distributed to farmers from Kulasekharapuram and other panchayats that are part of Onattukara region spread across Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

“The crop cultivated by the farmers will be collected by the panchayat to produce a range of value added products. We already have facility for extracting the oil and if the quantity is large, we can also approach private oils mills. We are also planning to manufacture products like sesame candy and other savouries through Kudumbashree units,” said Mr.Nazar.

