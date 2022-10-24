KUHS V-C given additional charge as V-C of Kerala University

Kerala Governor has provided time to the Vice Chancellors of nine universities to submit explanation to show cause notices served on them before 5 p.m. on November 3

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 24, 2022 23:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. File | Photo Credit: Special Arranagement

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has been given additional charge of Kerala University. The temporary appointment was made following the completion of the tenure of V.P. Mahadevan Pillai as Vice Chancellor on Monday.

The decision by the Raj Bhavan to entrust Dr. Kunnummal the additional charge capped a politically-charged day that witnessed both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan taking on each other with serious allegations and ripostes that essentially concerned the bounds of Chancellorship in the administration of universities. Dr. Kunnummal will officiate as the Vice Chancellor until the selection of Prof. Pillai’s successor.

While choosing Dr. Kunnummal for the task, the Chancellor chose to ignore the government’s recommendation to hand over the additional charge of Kerala University Vice Chancellor to one among the Vice Chancellors of Mahatma Gandhi University and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Row over V-Cs resignation evolves into a tit-for-tat war of words between the government and Raj Bhavan

Official sources point out the selection also factored in the identification of universities that had Vice Chancellors who were allegedly appointed in violation of University Grants Commission norms. KUHS did not figure among the list of universities prepared by the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor has provided time to the Vice Chancellors of nine universities to submit explanation to show cause notices served on them before 5 p.m. on November 3. The notices were served to prove their legal right to continue in their positions and there appointments not declared as illegal and void ab initio.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Raj Bhavan move came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court annulling the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University after being found to have violated UGC guidelines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app