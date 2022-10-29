KUHS to organise Malayalam learning programme for medical students 

Language is an issue for many non-Malayalee students enrolled in various courses under the KUH: VC

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 29, 2022 17:46 IST

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will organise a Malayalam learning programme for its students.

The programme, which will be conducted with the support of Malayalam University, will be inaugurated by eminent writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at Thunchan Parambu, Tirur, on Kerala Piravi Day on November 1.

A workshop to formulate the syllabus for the short-term course will be followed. Eminent oncologist M.V. Pillai will attend the programme.

“The programme is aimed at improving the communication between patients and medical students. Admission to 15% of seats to degree courses under the KUHS are from All-India quota. In the PG courses it is 50% and for super speciality courses it is 100%. There are many non-Malayalee students in various courses under the KUHS. Language is an issue for many of them to communicate with patients,” said Mohanan Kunnummel, KUHC VC.

