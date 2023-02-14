ADVERTISEMENT

KUHS signs MoU with German University for Ayurveda development 

February 14, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda under the Kerala University of Health Sciences signed an MoU on Tuesday with the well-known University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany for studying and evaluating traditional complementary methods scientifically. It is also meant to integrate the study results into clinical practice to maximize public health care.

Registrar of Kerala University of Health Sciences, Dr. A.K. Manoj Kumar and Director of School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda, Dr. Sudhikumar K.B., and representatives of the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany, Dr. Syalkumar and Dr. Thomas Ramp signed the MoU, in the presence of Vice Chancellor of KUHS, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal and Pro. Vice Chancellor Dr. C.P Vijayan.

The School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda is also planning to sign MoU with other reputed institutions. Discussions with B.M Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, a part of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Karnataka, is in the final stage and the MoU will be signed soon. Also, discussion is in progress for conducting collaborative research with Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda Research Institute, Thrissur, National Research Institute of Ayurveda, Cheruthuruthi, Unibiosys Biotech Research Labs, Kochi and Essbrains Pharma Private Limited, Kochi, according to a press release.

The activities of the School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda have been designed in four areas such as Research, Documentation, Publication and Training. Research activities are carried out in the fields of Fundamental Research, Clinical Research, Translational Research and Drug Research.

