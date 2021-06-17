KUHS makes antigen test mandatory for attending exams

Thrissur

17 June 2021 19:45 IST

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has made antigen test mandatory for students attending examinations conducted by it.

Students holding COVID-19 negative certificates alone will be allowed to enter the examination halls. Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 should undergo RT-PCR test even if they test negative in the antigen test.

The university is resuming theory and practical examinations of various courses offered by it.

After 17 days

Students staying in hostels should take a screening test before entering the hostel. Students who test positive can attend the examination after 17 days. They do not have to produce COVID-19 negative certificates.

Antigen tests have been made mandatory to avoid tension among students. Examinations would be held strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, said KUHS Vice Chancellor K. Mohanan.