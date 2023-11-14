HamberMenu
KUHS inter-zone arts fest begins at Kottakkal

November 14, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman, centre, inaugurating the KUHS inter-zone arts festival at Kottakkal on Monday by lighting a candle in support of the people of Palestine.

The inter-zonal arts competitions of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) began at Vaidyaratnam PS Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College at Kottakkal on Sunday.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman inaugurated the festival on Monday evening. Folk singer Atul Narukara was the chief guest. KUHS student union chairman Akhil Mohammed M. presided over the function.

Nandana V. from GMC, Kozhikode (first prize in Keralanatanam)

VPSV Ayurveda College principal C.V. Jayadevan, PTA president Madhu K.M., VPSV Ayurveda College Hospital superintendent Jeena N.J., vice principal Beena Rose P.K., and programme committee convener M.V. Vinod Kumar spoke.

Sayyida C.P. from GMC, Kollam (first prize in Arabic versification)

KUHS student union general secretary Krishnaprasad P.D. welcomed the gathering. VPSV Ayurveda College union chairperson Anagha P. proposed a vote of thanks.

Nearly 3,000 students of MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS and para-medical and nursing degree courses from 120 colleges under KUHS are taking part in the four-day event titled Palestine. The event name Palestine was given in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Akhila M.S. and Sumayya P. from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur (first prize in face painting)

The team of College of Nursing, Thalassery, won the first prize in street play. The St Gregorios Dental College, Kothamangalam, won the first prize in Margamkali.

Sayyida C.P. from Government Medical College (GMC), Kollam, won the first prize in Arabic versification and second prize in Arabic short story writing. Khadeeja Roshna from GMC, Kottayam, won the first prize in Arabic story writing.

Akhilesh Kumar A.S. from PSM College of Dental Sciences, Akathiyoor (first prize in folk dance for men)

Anand B.N. from Malabar Medical College, Kozhikode, won the first prize in light music. Akhila M.S. and Sumayya P. from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, won the first prize in face painting.

Anchima S.M. from Cooperative Institute of Health Sciences, Thalassery, won the first prize in drawing. Aravind K.S. from MVR Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, won the first prize in clay modelling.

Aparna Manilal from Travancore Medical College, Kollam (first prize in folk dance for women)

Nandana V. from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam and Keralanatanam. Akhilesh Kumar A.S. from PSM College of Dental Sciences won the first prize in Bharatanatyam (men).

Devadath M. and team from Nangelil Ayurveda Medical College, Kothamangalam, won the first prize in Poorakkali.

Harsha Krishnan S. from Ashtangam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam, Nagalassery (first prize in light music)

Akhilesh Kumar A.S. from PSM College of Dental Sciences, Akathiyoor, won the first prize in folk dance (men). Aparna Manilal from Travancore Medical College, Kollam, won the first prize in folk dance (women).

Harsha Krishnan S from Ashtangam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam, Nagalassery, won the first prize in light music (women). Fida M. from Government Ayurveda Medical College, Thripunithura, won the first prize in Arabic essay writing.

