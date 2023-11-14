KUHS inter-zone arts fest begins at Kottakkal

November 14, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The inter-zonal arts competitions of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) began at Vaidyaratnam PS Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College at Kottakkal on Sunday.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman inaugurated the festival on Monday evening. Folk singer Atul Narukara was the chief guest. KUHS student union chairman Akhil Mohammed M. presided over the function.

VPSV Ayurveda College principal C.V. Jayadevan, PTA president Madhu K.M., VPSV Ayurveda College Hospital superintendent Jeena N.J., vice principal Beena Rose P.K., and programme committee convener M.V. Vinod Kumar spoke.

KUHS student union general secretary Krishnaprasad P.D. welcomed the gathering. VPSV Ayurveda College union chairperson Anagha P. proposed a vote of thanks.

Nearly 3,000 students of MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS and para-medical and nursing degree courses from 120 colleges under KUHS are taking part in the four-day event titled Palestine. The event name Palestine was given in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The team of College of Nursing, Thalassery, won the first prize in street play. The St Gregorios Dental College, Kothamangalam, won the first prize in Margamkali.

Sayyida C.P. from Government Medical College (GMC), Kollam, won the first prize in Arabic versification and second prize in Arabic short story writing. Khadeeja Roshna from GMC, Kottayam, won the first prize in Arabic story writing.

Anand B.N. from Malabar Medical College, Kozhikode, won the first prize in light music. Akhila M.S. and Sumayya P. from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, won the first prize in face painting.

Anchima S.M. from Cooperative Institute of Health Sciences, Thalassery, won the first prize in drawing. Aravind K.S. from MVR Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, won the first prize in clay modelling.

Nandana V. from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam and Keralanatanam. Akhilesh Kumar A.S. from PSM College of Dental Sciences won the first prize in Bharatanatyam (men).

Devadath M. and team from Nangelil Ayurveda Medical College, Kothamangalam, won the first prize in Poorakkali.

Akhilesh Kumar A.S. from PSM College of Dental Sciences, Akathiyoor, won the first prize in folk dance (men). Aparna Manilal from Travancore Medical College, Kollam, won the first prize in folk dance (women).

Harsha Krishnan S from Ashtangam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam, Nagalassery, won the first prize in light music (women). Fida M. from Government Ayurveda Medical College, Thripunithura, won the first prize in Arabic essay writing.