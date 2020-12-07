Kerala

KUHS celebrates foundation day

The Kerala University of Health Sciences observed its 11th foundation day on Monday.

KUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummel presided over the function.

The university stood firmly along with the government right from time when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Thrissur, Dr. Mohanan said.

“Even amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, the university systematically conducted online classes, examinations and other programmes,” he said.

Dr. B. Ekbal, chairman of the expert committee on COVID-19 management, delivered a speech on ‘COVID-19: common, uncommon and new common.’.

The Vice Chancellor presented awards for best teachers in various fields of Medicine, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Dental, Nursing, Pharmaceutical Science, Para Medical and Allied Health Sciences.

