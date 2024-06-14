ADVERTISEMENT

KUHS awards honorary doctorates to three persons

Published - June 14, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Thrissur

M.R. Rajagopal, father of palliative care in the county; P. Madhavankutty Warrier, chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala; and S. Somanath, ISRO chairman, honoured

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) awarded honorary doctorate to three persons who made their mark in the science and technology sector.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan awarded the doctorate to M.R. Rajagopal, father of palliative care in the county; P. Madhavankutty Warrier, managing trustee and chief physician of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala; and Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath. They have been honoured for their contribution to science and technology in the health sector.

KUHS Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal introduced them to the audience on the KUHS campus, here on Friday.

“Dr. Somanath invited the attention of the entire world to the country through the achievement in space science. Through the palliative care service, Dr. Rajagopal brought solace for hundreds of chronic patients. Dr. Warrier led scientific ayurveda study and connected the traditional and modern medical practices,” said the Governor in his address. The KUHS has been committed to groom medical professionals with social commitment, he added.

