GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KUHS awards honorary doctorates to three persons

M.R. Rajagopal, father of palliative care in the county; P. Madhavankutty Warrier, chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala; and S. Somanath, ISRO chairman, honoured

Published - June 14, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) awarded honorary doctorate to three persons who made their mark in the science and technology sector.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan awarded the doctorate to M.R. Rajagopal, father of palliative care in the county; P. Madhavankutty Warrier, managing trustee and chief physician of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala; and Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath. They have been honoured for their contribution to science and technology in the health sector.

KUHS Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal introduced them to the audience on the KUHS campus, here on Friday.

“Dr. Somanath invited the attention of the entire world to the country through the achievement in space science. Through the palliative care service, Dr. Rajagopal brought solace for hundreds of chronic patients. Dr. Warrier led scientific ayurveda study and connected the traditional and modern medical practices,” said the Governor in his address. The KUHS has been committed to groom medical professionals with social commitment, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.