‘Kugramam’, gallery of antiques in Kozhikode, seeks to kindle curiosity among younger generation

Kambiliparamba native Shameer, who came up with the initiative, has been collecting rare antiques for the past 20 years

Published - June 24, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

A. Mithosh Joseph
Children visiting Kugramam, a gallery of antiques, at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode.

Children visiting Kugramam, a gallery of antiques, at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode.

‘Kugramam’, an exclusive gallery of rare antiques and vintage utensils in the heart of Kozhikode city, has opened its doors to young researchers and students who wish to feel the pulse of olden times. Unlike traditional collectors who restrict visitors’ close encounter with the exhibits, the Kugramam team has adopted a different approach where everyone is allowed to take a closer look.

C.H. Shameer, a Sociology graduate and a passionate collector of rare antiques who opened Kugramam last year at Nadakkavu, said there were many who directly purchased and traded in antiques, but very few showed interest in revealing the unique features of their collection to the public or allowing photography free of cost. “Our facility, on the other hand, will be open to any curious visitor to freely examine the objects, record details and use them for academic or research purpose,” he added.

A native of Kambiliparamba, Mr. Shameer has been dealing with antique collections for over 20 years following in the footsteps of his father. Apart from the collection at Kugramam, the 35-year-old maintains another exclusive collection at his home, which is also open to visitors.

“As people here are more passionate about antiques related to music, we have been concentrating more on such objects, including rare and old musical instruments. We are also very keen to make such items fully functional so that anyone who visits our space can enjoy the actual feel of the item,” said Mr. Shameer, who has three imported old grand pianos in his collection. Kugramam always welcomed instrumentalists who wished to perform on antique instruments or learn their mechanism, he added.

R. Lokesh, who takes care of the safekeeping of antiques at Kugramam, said there were parents who visited the gallery with their children as it housed a large collection of old gramophones, metal idols, wood carvings, pieces of furniture, traditional lamps, and clocks. “As children are naturally curious to touch and feel the exhibits, we never discourage them from doing it. Parents understand the spirit behind such freedom here, and they teach their children how to safeguard such valuable treasures,” he said.

Kerala / Kozhikode

