Kufos teachers stage protest demanding inquiry into varsity’s financial crisis

October 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Members of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) Teachers’ Association organised a sit-in protest demanding an inquiry into the financial crisis faced by the university. The association demanded permanent appointments to the posts of Finance Officer, Registrar and Planning Director. Teachers should be permanently appointed in Fisheries Management, Ocean Science and Technology, and Fisheries Engineering branches, it demanded.

The organisation also demanded the reinstatement of representatives of teachers in the governing council of the university and the disbursal of salary during the first week of the month. The teachers would be forced to go in for a strike if the authorities failed to address the issues immediately, said a statement issued by K.G. Nivin and Firoze Shah, president and secretary of the organisation.