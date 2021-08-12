KUFOS students submits no-dowry declarations at the convocation ceremony

The universities have every right to ask the person who is going to receive a degree to sign a bondy against dowry, says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of the State universities.

Around 386 students at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies submitted a declaration that they would not give or take dowry before receiving their degrees at the seventh convocation held here on August 12.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of the State universities, received the declarations from Vice Chancellor K. Riji John ahead of conferring the degrees to the aspirants. This was the first time such a declaration was given by the students on a recommendation by Mr. Khan following the recent incidents of dowry-related crimes in the State.

A meeting of vice chancellors convened by the Governor here in July had ratified his suggestion to collect declaration from the students stating that they would not seek or give dowry.

Mr. Khan had also recommended collecting anti-dowry bonds from parents at the time of admission of their children. He had pointed out that the universities have every right to ask the person who is going to receive a degree to sign a bondy against dowry.

In his convocation address, Mr. Khan praised the new graduates on their firm resolve to say 'no' to dowry and their exemplary courage to speak out against the social evil. "By signing the affirmation against dowry, you stand out as leaders of the campaign against a nefarious practice that robs young men and women of their sense of honour and self-respect," he said.

The Governor said that the students have become shining examples of what education truly means. "Education is not about accumulating information. But it blesses one with knowledge and wisdom to make distinction between what is right and what is wrong," he said.

Saji Cherian, Minister for Fisheries, recommended the varsity authorities to come up with a five-year plan and assured government support for the initaitive. He said that the decision by the government to hand over the rejuvenation of the flood-hit Chellanam coastal area here to the university authorities was aimed at extending its community intervention programmes.

Nearly 32 students received their degrees from the Governor while the rest attended the convocation online in view of the pandemic restrictions