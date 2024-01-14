Kufos meet calls for formation of Vembanad lake authority after Chilika model

January 14, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government must establish a Vembanad lake development authority after the model of the Chilika Development Authority in Odisha for conservation, monitoring, and development of the Vembanad lake ecosystem. The call was made at the end of a three-day International Fisheries Congress at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) on Sunday.

A resolution, adopted at the plenary session of the conference, said the proposed lake development authority should possess regulatory powers to effectively execute its responsibilities.

The meet also advocated for the establishment of a fisheries council of India and formulation of a national fisheries education framework. The framework aims to set minimum standards in fisheries education, encompassing curriculum, infrastructure, and manpower. The resolution highlighted the necessity of introducing teacher training and evaluation programmes to equip educators with the latest technologies for more effective content delivery and improved interactions with students. An induction training programme focusing on pedagogical skills for teachers was deemed mandatory.

To keep pace with technological advancements in fisheries, the meet recommended the reformulation of existing courses, including the incorporation of new subjects such as data science, digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and business management as non-credit or elective courses, without compromising core course credits. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing communication and managerial skills among graduates to bolster their entrepreneurship and employability.

The conference also proposed improved approaches for the proper collection of data in the inland fisheries sector. It stressed the need for cultivating better relations between farmers and industries.

The summit underscored the imperative strategic measures required to address climate change challenges in the Asia-Pacific aquaculture sector, particularly focusing on key areas such as pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, food safety, certification, and technologies. It recommended the establishment of a global network for climate resilience, involving the fortification of farmers, farming systems and breeds.