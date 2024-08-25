Kufos faculty secures research grant from Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Jenny Ann John, assistant professor in the department of Food Sciences and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), has secured a research grant of ₹26.52 lakh from the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The research grant is for pioneering studies on phycoerythrin, a vibrant red pigment derived from microalgae, which holds great promise as a natural food colourant, according to a press release from Kufos. V.P. Limna Mol, assistant professor in the department of Marine Biosciences at Kufos, will be the co-principal investigator in the project.

The press release said that with increasing demand for natural pigments in the food industry, the research was timely and crucial. The natural pigments will not only provide visual appeal but also take care of health concerns. The Kufos research team will address the challenges associated with the extraction and stabilisation of the pigment to enable broader applications. The project is being conducted in collaboration with Synthite Industries, Kochi.