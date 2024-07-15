ADVERTISEMENT

Kufos faculty member gets grant to study coastal ecosystem

Published - July 15, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

V.P. Limna Mol, Assistant Professor in the Department of Marine Biosciences, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), has secured a research grant from the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change for coastal ecosystem study.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal, ‘Ecological Resilience Indicators for Coastal Ecosystems along Kerala Coast’, falls under the plan scheme Environmental Research and Development, says a communication from the varsity in Kochi on July 15.

Ms. Limna Mol will lead the three-year project as principal investigator, with Phiros Shah, Assistant Professor in the Department of Oceanography at Kufos, serving as co-principal investigator. The project has been awarded a substantial grant of ₹47.3 lakh. The funding will support vital research on indicators of ecosystem resilience along Kerala’s coastline.

The project highlights the varsity’s dedication to advancing environmental research and contributing to the sustainability of marine and coastal habitats, adds the communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US