Kufos faculty member gets grant to study coastal ecosystem

Published - July 15, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

V.P. Limna Mol, Assistant Professor in the Department of Marine Biosciences, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), has secured a research grant from the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change for coastal ecosystem study.

The proposal, ‘Ecological Resilience Indicators for Coastal Ecosystems along Kerala Coast’, falls under the plan scheme Environmental Research and Development, says a communication from the varsity in Kochi on July 15.

Ms. Limna Mol will lead the three-year project as principal investigator, with Phiros Shah, Assistant Professor in the Department of Oceanography at Kufos, serving as co-principal investigator. The project has been awarded a substantial grant of ₹47.3 lakh. The funding will support vital research on indicators of ecosystem resilience along Kerala’s coastline.

The project highlights the varsity’s dedication to advancing environmental research and contributing to the sustainability of marine and coastal habitats, adds the communication.

