KUFOS council questions Governor’s right to constitute search committee for selecting V-C

February 21, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Governing Council (GC) of the Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has side-stepped Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s directive to identify its nominee to a search committee to select a permanent Vice-Chancellor for the university by raising doubts about the right of the Chancellor to form the search committee.

A resolution moved by K.V. Sumesh, MLA, at the meeting on Wednesday noted that no provisions of the KUFOS Act and statute and the regulations of the University Grants Commission empowered the Chancellor to form a search committee for selecting the Vice-Chancellor.

The Act, statute and the regulations are silent on the powers of the Chancellor on the aspect, according to the resolution, which was unanimously accepted at the meeting.

The decision becomes relevant in the wake of the government opposing the move of the Governor to go ahead with the formation of the committee and the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

Last week, R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, volunteered to preside over a senate meeting in her capacity as Pro-Chancellor not to send its nominee to the selection committee to be formed by the Governor.

The resolution also noted that a special leave petition filed by former Vice-Chancellor Riji John against the Kerala High Court order declaring his appointment as null and void was pending before the Supreme Court.

Had Mr. John been in service, he could have continued till January 23, 2026 as the Vice-Chancellor. An interim order passed by the apex court in the case had directed that “any action in the meantime, will abide by the result of these proceedings”, pointed out the resolution.

Mr. Sumesh also pointed out that the university was also a respondent in a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to issue directives to appoint permanent Vice-Chancellors in the State. The resolution inferred that it may be improper and illegal to send a nominee to the selection committee.

The meeting, which decided not to convene a special session of the GC to finalise its nominee in the wake of the discussions, also authorised the Registrar of the university to convey the decisions to the Governor.