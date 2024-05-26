Kufos calls for special fund to monitor Periyar, suspects direct release of sulphur into river

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean studies (Kufos), which concluded a preliminary study on the mass fish kill in the Pathalam-Edayar segment of the Periyar on May 21 and 22, called for a special fund to monitor the health of the river. The Kufos report expressed misgivings about possible direct release of sulphur into the river as yellow-coloured powder-like substances were found in the water.

The Kufos committee recommended allocation of a special fund for the Periyar to monitor it for pollution, biodiversity index, carrying capacity, and absolute ecosystem health. The Kufos team has suggested a real-time monitoring and regular sampling system for the river throughout the year. The preliminary report was submitted to Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday.

The report also pointed to poultry meal factories along the river. There are at least half a dozen poultry meal factories in the region, generating foul smell and causing serious social concerns. The process of plant operations, protocols and associated inputs along with products and by-products should be investigated to find probable pollutants, the report noted.

The report said that initial fish mortality due to poor water parameters led to mass mortality of aquatic fauna for many kilometres from the source. The water quality further deteriorated due to the mass mortality and the system is yet to recover. The inhabitant fishes and those stocked in more than 100 cages in the river were killed in the event.

Fishes were reared at the density of 20 to 30 kg/m3 in cages and even a slight change in water quality, health of the animal, environmental parameters, or host pathogen dynamisms would contribute to the sudden death of fish, the report added.

Basic water quality parameters such as temperature, salinity, pH, dissolved oxygen and ammonia levels were analysed on the day of mass fish kill and on the day after. These need to be compared with prior data of the Pollution Control Board. The comparative analysis will be incorporated in the final report.

The tests showed lower dissolved oxygen levels, abnormally high values of ammonia, and low pH levels. Such conditions can individually or collectively cause reduced health, stress and even mortality among aquatic organisms.

