KUFOS calls for integrated approach for wetland systems revival in Kerala

May 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) is looking at an integrated approach towards wetland systems in the State to nurse them back to health through a slew of interventions. The model for the integrated approach will take a cue from the plan of action to revive the Vembanad lake system, submitted by the KUFOS to the State government in the second week of March this year.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the government had the first report on the Vembanad lake system, released at Thanneermukkom. He said the university is working to include more suggestions on the way forward and that action will be taken on the basis of the final report.

KUFOS sources said the university’s thoughts were in favour of an integrated system taking into consideration the condition of the wetland systems of Ashtamudi, Vembanad, Sasthamkotta and Kavvayi. The university’s regional centre has taken a preliminary look at the condition of the Kavvayi lake system but a more detailed study will be needed.

The KUFOS is keen to see that the report is ready to be submitted to the government as soon as possible ahead of the rainy season. The requirement for interventions call for commitment on the part of the State government depending on the financial condition.

The policy brief on the Vembanad lake system by the KUFOS described the wetland system as “fast degrading.” The lives and livelihood of around 8 million people in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts depended on the system, it said.

The Ramsar site is highly polluted and has lost its fish resources to a great extent. The brief also said the wetland system requires an integrated approach to improve it and provide sustainable solutions. Improving floodwater-holding capacity by increasing the depth, improving the filtration efficiency of the Kuttanad polders, removal of plastic waste accumulated in the wetland system, taking preventive measures to reduce the load of chemical pollutants and ending over-exploitation of fin fishes and black clam are among the measures suggested by the study.

