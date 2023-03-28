Kudumbasree Yogya project to ensure all women below the age of 50 clear SSLC in Malappuram

March 28, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Kudumbashree is gearing up to start a “revolution in women’s education” in the district. The Yogya literacy project it launched in the district will prepare 4,000 women to write the SSLC examination in the first year. As many as 2,000 women will be equipped to write the higher secondary examination too.

Project Yogya aims at ensuring an SSLC pass for all women below 50 years of age in the district. Kudumbashree officials said preliminary work of the project was on.

The Yogya project is being implemented with the support of local bodies, cooperative institutions, and different government and non-government departments. Officials said the project under the banner of the State Literacy Mission would be a model for the entire State.

A survey conducted by the Kudumbashree found that 15,000 women were yet to clear the SSLC examination in the district. Candidates eligible for the project will be selected through Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS).

Officials said the registration process was on at the CDS-level. Women registering for the Yogya scheme can utilise the facilities of the Literacy Mission and other government agencies for training. Coaching will be given through youth clubs, auxiliary groups, and village libraries.

The Kudumbashree will ensure that those registering for the project attend their classes regularly. It will meet the examination fee of the Literacy Mission. There will be sponsorships by cooperative societies, private agencies, and individuals.

Although the Kudumbashree had set March 31 as the deadline for registration, it has been extended till May to include more women.

Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator Jafar K. Kakkooth said special emphasis would be given to coastal and tribal areas. District programme manager P. Ruby Raj is supervising the project.