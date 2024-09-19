Kudumbasree registers turnover of ₹28.47 crore from Onam fairs

The State- wide Onam sales fairs launched by the Kudumbasree Mission this year registered a turnover of ₹28.47 crore. While sales of products manufactured by Kudumbasree micro enterprises clocked ₹19.58 crore, agricultural products worth ₹8.89 crore were sold during the festival season.

As many as 2,014 Onam fairs contributed to the total turnover. The entire sales proceeds would be shared by Kudumbasree enterprises. Ernakulam district topped the list with a turnover of ₹3.6 crore, followed by Alappuzha with ₹3.4 crore and Thrissur with ₹3.3 crore.

A pressnote issued by the Kudumbasree Mission said this year’s Onam sales were a significant improvement in terms of turnover, number of fairs, products and agricultural micro enterprises. A total of 43,359 micro enterprises participated in the fairs.

Anticipating the huge demand for flowers during the festival season, about 3,000 women farmers had ventured into floriculture, bringing 1,253 acres under cultivation this year.